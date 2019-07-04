Firefighters battling blaze in central Evia

A wildfire was sweeping through brush and forest land in central Evia on Thursday, prompting authorities to evacuate a small village in the area as a precaution.

Residents of Makrychori, near the town of Kymi, were asked to leave their homes amid fears that strong winds blowing in the area could shift the direction of the blaze and put them at risk.

More than 60 firefighters in 25 trucks, and two water dumping aircraft were battling the flames in the afternoon, hoping to bring the fire under control before nightfall.