Javier Calleja | Myconos | To July 24

Spaniard Javier Calleja presents a new series of works completed during his residence as a guest artist at the Dio Horia Gallery in what is his first solo exhibition in Greece. Drawing inspiration from children’s illustrations and cartoons, the Malaga-born artist uses wide-eyed child-like figures in an attempt to acknowledge and celebrate the little things in life that often go unnoticed, but in the end make all the difference in the world. The complexity of human relationships, significance of personal achievements and life choices are among the issues Calleja addresses. The gallery is open from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily.

Dio Horia Gallery, Panagia Panachra Square, Hora,

tel 6944.723.636, www.diohoria.com