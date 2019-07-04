Riccardo Muti | Athens | July 9

Riccardo Muti returns to Athens after 11 years with “The Roads of Friendship,” an annual musical pilgrimage curated by the Ravenna Festival since 1997 that has taken the internationally acclaimed conductor and an ensemble of Italian musicians to historic cities around the world, from Sarajevo, Beirut and Jerusalem to Cairo and Tehran. Under Muti’s baton at the Herod Atticus Theater, Italian and Greek musicians and choristers will collectively present Beethoven’s ever-popular Symphony No. 9, appealing to the sentiment of brotherhood that is the hallmark of “Ode to Joy.” The Athens Festival show is part of “Tempo Forte Italia-Greece 2019,” an Italian Embassy cultural exchange initiative. Details and ticket information can be found on www.greekfestival.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis, tel 210.928.2900