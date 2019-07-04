La Traviata | Athens | July 27, 28, 30 & 31

“La Traviata” tells the story of Violetta, an ill-fated French courtesan who falls in love with an unlikely man, set to music by 19th-century composer Giuseppe Verdi. Director and choreographer Konstantinos Rigos makes his operatic debut this summer with the Greek National Opera in a production to be staged at the Herod Atticus Theater on July 27, 28, 30 and 31. The popular opera features American soprano Lisette Oropesa as Violetta and Albanian tenor Saimir Pirgu as her lover, Alfredo. This will mark the operatic debut of director and choreographer Konstantinos Rigos, the director of the Greek National Opera’s Ballet. Performances begin at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 25 euros. For more information, visit www.nationalopera.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis, tel 210.928.2900