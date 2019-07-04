Schoolwave | Athens | July 5 - 7

School and university students hoping to break into the music scene will be performing at the 15th edition of the Schoolwave festival, taking place on the Great Lawn at the Stavros Niarchos Center (SNFCC) from July 5 to 7. Twenty-one rising rock, rap and funk artists, chosen from among 113 entries, will be taking the stage over the three-day festival. This is the only festival of its kind in the country, made possible by the Schooligans creative team, the SNFCC and the Regional Authority of Attica. Performances begin at 6.30 p.m. each day. Admission is free.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org