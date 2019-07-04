The Suppliants | Epidaurus | July 5-6

The Greek National Theater and the Cyprus Theater Organization join forces in a production of Euripides’ tragedy “The Suppliants,” with a new translation by Giorgos Koropoulis, at the Epidaurus Ancient Theater on July 5 and 6. First performed in 423 BC, “The Suppliants” tells the tale of a group of dead soldiers and the mothers who beg the Athenian King Theseus to properly bury them. A part of the summer-long Athens & Epidaurus Festival, the performance features music by Angelos Triantafyllou, choreography by Fotis Nikolaou and will take place at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus. The production includes Greek and English surtitles. For information and tickets, visit greekfestival.gr.

Ancient Theater of Epidaurus,

Palaia Epidavros, Argolida