Multicultural Festival | Athens | July 5-7

The Dora Stratou Theater, popular for its traditional Greek dance productions, will be hosting the 7th Bollywood and Multicultural Dance Festival from July 5 to 7. Two nights of performances will feature international artists from seven countries as well as choreographic works by Greece’s first Bollywood Dance Academy. Additionally, there will be a Bollywood dance competition, with two categories – amateur and professional – that will be evaluated by a panel of nine judges. Between festival events, Dora Stratou will host a mini-bazaar, accompanied by traditional Indian flavors and music. An opening party will take place on Friday, July 5, at Splats Beach Bar in Kalamaki. Tickets start from 9 euros and can be purchased at www.viva.gr. For program details, visit www.bollywoodfestival.gr.

Dora Stratou Theater, 33 Arakinthos, Philopappou Hill,

tel 210.324.4395