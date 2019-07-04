Alcina | Athens | July 6 & 12

George Petrou presents a new take on Handel’s “Alcina,” combining modern aspects with the extravagance of Baroque opera, conjuring a fairy-tale, magical world at the Herod Atticus Theater on July 6 and 12 as part of the Athens Festival. Acclaimed Greek soprano Myrto Papatanasiu will be reprising the title role, which won her rave reviews at the Wiener Staatsoper, the Paris Opera and the Oper Stuttgart, and will be joined by Mary-Ellen Nesi as Ruggiero, Myrsini Margariti as Morgana and Angelique Noldus as Bradamante. Petrou will be conducting the Armonia Atenea Friends of Music Orchestra, which has earned a Europe-wide reputation for 18th-century opera, and the set and costumes are by Giorgina Germanou. For more information, visit www.greekfestival.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis, tel 210.928.2900