Opening times of some museums, sites to change on Sunday

Most museums and archaeological sites in Greece will operate normally on Sunday when Greeks go to vote in the snap election.



However, the Culture Ministry has noted that certain sites and museums will see changes in their opening times.



Among those that will shorten their hours are the National Archaeological Museum, Byzantine and Christian Museum and Numismatic Museum in Athens, as well as museums and sites in Thessaloniki and Halkidiki as well as on Milos and Delos.



People are advised to call the museum or site they plan to visit before heading out.