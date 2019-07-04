BSTDB-Eurobank deal to finance promotion of international trade in Greece

Eurobank announced on Thursday that the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) is fueling the promotion of international trade in Greece with a 15-million-euro trade finance facility to Eurobank Factors (EF).



The loan will enable Eurobank Factors to on-lend to Greek small and medium-sized companies engaged in international trade, thus contributing to the country’s revenues and growth.



“This facility will open up new opportunities for Greek companies to develop intra-regional trade with businesses from Bulgaria and Romania among others, thus contributing to BSTDB’s mandated objective for regional cooperation. Our partnership with Eurobank Factors demonstrates BSTDB’s continued commitment to supporting the recovery of the Greek economy and the financial sector,” stated BSTDB President Dmitry Pankin.