Pulse poll gives New Democracy 8-point lead and a clear majority

Opposition New Democracy is seen winning Sunday's election by at least 8 percentage points over ruling SYRIZA and clinching a clear majority with between 155 and 159 seats in Greece's 300-seat house, according to a public opinion poll by Pulse for Skai TV, released on Thursday.

The poll found center-right New Democracy garnering 36 percent against leftist SYRIZA's 28 percent in voter intention, with center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) at 7 percent, the Greek Communist Party (KKE) at 5 percent and neo-Nazi Golden Dawn in fifth place with 4 percent. The populist nationalist Greek solution and left-wing Mera25 may just scrape together the 3-percent needed to enter Parliament, the poll found.

In either case, the opposition will enjoy a majority of 155 seats if seven parties make it into the House and 159 seats in the event of a six-party Parliament.



Meanwhile, 36 percent of respondents in the poll said a majority ND government would be the best thing for the country right now, as opposed to just 15 percent who would like to see SYRIZA governing alone.

In terms of range, Pulse sees New Democracy getting between 33.2 and 38.8 percent, with SYRIZA trailing at 25.4-30.6 percent.

The gap between the two parties was smaller on the question of who would make the best prime minister, with 37 percent choosing ND's Kyriakos Mitsotakis and 31 percent Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Asked who will win Sunday's election, 69 percent of respondents picked ND and 19 percent picked SYRIZA, while 87 percent said it is “very likely or certain” that they will turn up to cast their vote.