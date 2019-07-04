Public Issue predicts a clear ND majority, with 15 points over SYRIZA

Public Issue's “political barometer,” released on Thursday, predicts New Democracy winning by with a resounding 42.5 percent of the vote in Sunday's snap election, against incumbent SYRIZA's 27 percent.

The poll also sees the center-right opposition gaining a clear majority in the 300-seat House, clinching 173 seats if five parties pass the 3-percent threshold for entry, 169 seats in a six-party House and 165 seats in a seven-party Parliament.

Center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) is slated to garner 8 percent of the vote and the Greek Communist Party (KKE) 5.5 percent. Neo-Nazi Golden Dawn is seen in fifth place with 3.5 percent, with the populist nationalist Greek solution and left-wing Mera25 in the region of 3 percent, which is the minimum needed to enter Parliament, Public Issue found.