Fire still going on Evia, as nightfall halts battle

A large firefighting force was battling a major blaze on the island of Evia on Thursday, until nightfall grounded water-dropping aircraft and brought the bulk of the effort to a halt.

Earlier, residents of the hamlet of Makrichori, near the coastal town of Kymi, were evacuated amid fears that strong winds could shift the direction of the blaze and put them at risk.

More than 100 firefighters and nine water-dropping aircraft were dispatched to the scene, with outgoing regional governor Kostas Bakoyannis visiting the area and sending additional help.

The blaze started shortly after lunchtime in Manikia, a stretch of brush and farmland.