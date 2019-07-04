Mitsotakis: Greece turning the page on Sunday

Opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis appeared confident of victory in Sunday's snap election during a rally in central Athens on Thursday, saying his New Democracy party is “more united and rejuvenated than ever before.”



Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd in the downtown district of Thiseio with the Parthenon as a backdrop, the 51-year-old vowed to “resurrect” the middle class that has been “destroyed” by the leftists of governing SYRIZA.



He also accused the leftists’ economic policy, saying that “Greece would have exited the bailouts sooner had it not been for the disastrous SYRIZA government,” while adding that international markets “have already placed their trust in the next government.”



Mitsotakis, who is seen winning Sunday's election with a comfortable majority by the latest public opinion polls, addressed public safety concerns by pledging to review a law aimed at decongesting Greece's prisons that has resulted in dozens of hardened criminals being granted early release, as well as launching a wider crackdown on crime.



He also condemned an attack earlier Thursday on the offices of Athens Voice newspaper by members of the anarchist Rouvikonas group.