New blaze tests fire service in Spata

Fire

Firefighters on Friday were battling a new blaze on forestland in the area of Kato Vakalopoulo in Spata, eastern Attica.

A total of 40 firefighters, manning 15 engines, were involved in the operation on the ground, while a helicopter aided efforts from the air.

The fire broke out at around 10 a.m., according to the fire service which said that the flames were not yet threatening residential areas.
 

