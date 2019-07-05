New blaze tests fire service in Spata
The fire broke out at around 10 a.m., according to the fire service which said that the flames were not yet threatening residential areas.
Firefighters on Friday were battling a new blaze on forestland in the area of Kato Vakalopoulo in Spata, eastern Attica.
A total of 40 firefighters, manning 15 engines, were involved in the operation on the ground, while a helicopter aided efforts from the air.
