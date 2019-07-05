Greeks abroad complain about lack of voting rights in letter to PM

In a letter to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, representatives of Greek communities abroad have condemned the stance of his government as regards the voting rights of diaspora Greeks, declaring that they should have been granted those rights as a matter of fairness.

In their joint letter, the Greek communities of Brussels, Germany, Amsterdam, Malta, Norway, Iceland and the Greek association of students on Cyprus said they had asked for "the recognition of a right that should be self-evident, the right to vote in these national elections from our place of residence."

Current legislation is "unfair" for he majority of Greeks living and working abroad, they added, noting that Tsipras' government had committed to bring legislation for the vote of Greeks abroad in January.

"You did not keep your promise and we feel cheated."

"It was within your control to grant the right to vote to all Greeks abroad from their place of residence. Without excuses, without delays, without loopholes," they wrote. "That would have been truly fair. But you did not do it."