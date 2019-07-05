ATHEX: Bourse index adds another 3 percent this week

The last week before the general election ended in the Greek bourse on Friday on yet another 53-month high, as Greek politics is about to experience a shift after 54 months of SYRIZA-led administration. Stocks were split between winners and losers and the blue-chip index was virtually unchanged. The market now waits to see who will be the new ministers with the portfolios of finance, development and labor.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 894.66 points, adding 0.19 percent to Thursday’s 892.94 points. On a weekly basis it expanded 3.01 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted less than 0.01 percent to end at 2,251.42 points, but mid-caps decreased 0.82 percent.

The banks index advanced 0.93 percent, with Alpha rising 2.10 percent, Piraeus earning 1.57 percent and National edging 0.20 percent higher, while Eurobank slipped 0,22 percent. Jumbo collected 4.33 percent and Coca-Cola HBC fell 2.29 percent.

In total 57 stocks had gains, 58 took losses and 23 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 97 million euros, up from Thursday’s 79.5 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.14 percent to close at 72.70 points.