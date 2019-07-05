Ambassador Pyatt breaks both legs in bicycle accident

US Ambassador in Athens Geoffrey Pyatt is recovering from a serious bicycle accident he suffered on Friday in the southern Peloponnese, with reports speaking of bone fractures in both his legs.

Skai radio reported that during an excursion to Mani, Pyatt lost control of his bicycle under conditions yet to be determined, to injure his legs.

He was taken to the health center at Areopoli, Laconia, for some primary care before it was deemed he should be transferred to Athens.

Pyatt went on to tweet his thanks to the medical staff who looked after him and to everyone who wished him well.

“A big thank you to Areopoli health center staff for excellent care I received after my recent cycling accident in Mani & thank you to all my Greek friends who called to say ‘perastika’. I’m unhappy it cut my trip short but look forward to returning to Athens on my road to recovery,” he wrote on his Twitter account.