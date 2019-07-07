Tsipras says election result will ‘determine our lives’

As polls opened for Greece’s general elections on Sunday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged people to vote, saying today’s result will “determine our lives.”

“The ballot boxes are empty and all possibilities are open. It is the decision of each and every one [of you] that will decide the outcome,” he said in a comment on his Twitter account.

“It will determine the course of our country over the next four years, it will determine our lives. Let no-one miss [this opportunity]. Every last vote can be decisive. We are deciding on our lives.”



The snap elections were called by Tsipras after his SYRIZA party suffered a significant defeat in the European and local elections held in the country last month.



Opinion polls published in the run-up to the vote point to a clear win for main opposition New Democracy and its leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.



All 300 seats in the Greek Parliament will be contested with 20 parties and coalitions running in the elections.