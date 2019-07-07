Tsipras urges younger voters to cast their ballot in the elections

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned voters, and especially the younger ones, not to abstain from the general elections on Sunday, noting the result will affect their lives in the next four years



“Greeks are deciding for the course the country will take in the next four years, they are deciding for the rest of their lives. I want to appeal to all citizens to vote despite the high temperatures today,” he said as he exited a polling station, noting that the room where he cast his ballot was empty.



“I would particularly like to appeal to the young who traditionally make the difference, not to leave a crucial decision on their future to others. I believe this is a crucial fight, we are fighting with optimism and decisiveness until the last minute so that the sacrifices of our people do not go to waste.”

Opinion polls published in the run-up to the vote point to a clear win for main opposition New Democracy and its leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.



The snap elections were called by Tsipras after his SYRIZA party suffered a significant defeat in the European and local elections held in the country last month.