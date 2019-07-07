Mitsotakis says new day dawning for Greece after elections

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious in Sunday’s general elections, saying Greeks have the country’s fate in their hands.



“I stand with respect before the popular verdict. Today, Greek men and women have the country's fate in their hands. I am confident that a better day will dawn for our country tomorrow,” he told journalists after casting his ballot at the western Athenian district of Peristeri.

Mitsotakis, whose party has recorded a clear lead in all opinion polls published in the past two years, is widely expected to win and form what will be the first administration since Greece exited its bailout program in 2018.



The snap elections were called by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras after his SYRIZA party suffered a significant defeat in the European and local elections held in the country last month.