Gennimata says vote in KINAL will ensure political stability

Fofi Gennimata, the leader of center-left Movement for Change (KINAL), said a vote in her party would promote political stability, as she cast her ballot at the Athenian district of Aghios Dimitrios on Sunday.

"Reason returns today through people’s vote. A vote for KINAL is crucial for the interests of the people and political stability. We are proud of our progressive identity," she said in statements to journalists.



Although Gennimata had initially rejected the possibility of forming a coalition with the main contenders, SYRIZA and New Democracy, she has recently stated she might offer a so-called “tolerance vote" to the winner of the elections, allowing it to receive a confidence vote in Parliament and govern.