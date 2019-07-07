Store owners hoping to regain losses in summer sales starting Monday

Sales in Greek stores nationwide will start on Monday (July 8), with shop owners hoping to recoup some of the losses they suffered in the first six months of the year.



“Due to the economic suffocation, the first half of the year was the worst period in recent years for all retail businesses,” said Stavros Kafounis, president of the Athens Traders Association.



“I hope the deep discounts, coupled with the variety and quality of the merchandise, will be an incentive for even a modest rise in the market which we all need.”



Retail stores can choose to remain open on Sunday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sales will end on August 31.