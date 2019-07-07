ND on course for landslide victory, exit poll shows

Conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is on course to win Greece’s snap elections with a double-digit margine, the first since the nation emerged from three successive international bailouts, results of a nationwide exit poll showed Sunday.

The poll predicted that New Democracy would win between 38 percent and 42 percent, while the SYRIZA leftists, who have been in power since 2015, were projected to garner between 26.5 percent and 30.5 percent.

According to the exit poll – which was conducted on behalf of all Greek broadcasters, including state-run ERT – the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance would get between 6 and 8 percent, ahead of the Greek Communist Party (KKE), which is projected to win between 5 and 7 percent.

Neo-fascist Golden Dawn was seen collecting between 2.8 percent and 4.8 percent of the vote, while MeRA25, the anti-austerity party founded by former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, would win between 3 percent and 5 percent, the poll suggested.

The populist nationalist Greek Solution (Elliniki Lysi) was projected to win between 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent, while the Union of Centrists and Sailing for Freedom were both projected to miss the 3-percent threshold for entering Parliament, the exit poll showed.

Estimates of the number of seats in the 300-seat House saw New Democracy at between 155 and 167, SYRIZA at 77-82, KINAL at 19-22 and KKE at 16-19. MeRA25 was seen clinching between eight and 14 seats, while Golden Dawn and Greek Solution were ranging from zero to 13.



A final exit poll is expected at 8 p.m., while an official projection from the Interior Ministry is expected at 9 p.m.