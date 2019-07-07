Credit for ‘historic win’ goes to Mitsotakis, ND source says

New Democracy welcomed the results of a first exit poll on Sunday which showed the conservative opposition achieving a double-digit win over the incumbent leftists.

“If the exit poll is confirmed, New Democracy will have achieved one its biggest victories in the post-dictatorship era,” a party source told Kathimerini.

“New Democracy’s projected share is reminiscent of the pre-crisis era which indicates that the citizens want to finally leave the crisis behind and see normality return to the country,” the source said.

“This is a historic victory for New Democracy that is being credited exclusively to Kyriakos Mitsotakis,” the source added, attributing the result to the leader’s strategy of renewal and expansion of the past three-and-a-half years.

The poll predicted that New Democracy would win between 38 percent and 42 percent while SYRIZA was projected to gather between 26.5 percent and 30.5 percent. That would hand Mitsotakis an outright majority with 155-167 seats in the 300-seat Parliament, considerable political capital to make bold policy choices.

A final exit poll was to be published at 8 p.m.

