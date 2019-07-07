SYRIZA the unchallenged proponent of progressive ideals, source says

SYRIZA officials put a brave face on the publication of an exit poll Sunday which showed the incumbent leftists being swept out of power by conservative New Democracy.

“We respect the popular verdict which is the quintessence of democracy,” an unnamed party official told Kathimerini.



“Nevertheless, SYRIZA appears to be winning, amid extremely difficult conditions, a strong share of the vote which confirms that it constitutes the main and unchallenged agency for the nation’s leftist, progressive and democratic forces,” the official said.



The official said SYRIZA would as opposition seek to defend its political and economic legacy.

The exit poll predicted that New Democracy would win between 38 percent and 42 percent while SYRIZA was projected to collect between 26.5 percent and 30.5 percent.

A final exit poll was to be published at 8 p.m.