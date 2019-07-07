Large blazes being battled in east Attica and Mani

Firefighters were tested by two large blazes on Sunday – one near the small town of Stamata in eastern Attica and the second in Aghios Kyprianos, in eastern Mani, in the Peloponnese.

Sweltering temperatures and tinderbox conditions taxed the fire service in both cases, though the relative absence of wind averted a rapid spread of the flames.

In total 26 firefighters, 11 engines and three water-dropping aircraft were involved in the firefighting efforts.

Firefighters were also on standby for a possible rekindling on the island of Evia after four fires ravaged woodland and farms there last week.

The island was declared to be in a state of emergency on Saturday following a request by the outgoing governor of Central Greece, Kostas Bakoyannis.