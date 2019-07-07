First official projections put ND at 39.8 pct, SYRIZA at 31.6 pct

Official election projections in Greece show opposition New Democracy party winning 39.8 percent of the vote compared to SYRIZA’s 31. percent.



Projections by Singular Logic, the Greek tech firm tasked with vote tallying, showed center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) at 8.3 percent, the Greek Communist Party at 5.3 percent, Greek Solution at 3.7 percent and MeRA25 at 3.4 percent.



Neofascist Golden Dawn was shown struggling to enter Parliament, coming just under the threshold of 3 percent.



Singular Logic said there was a 0.5 percentage point margin of error.