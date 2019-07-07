Tsakalotos says election has resulted in a ‘big win’ for ND

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos says the conservative opposition New Democracy party has won the general election.

Tsakalotos spoke after exit polls for Sunday’s election showed the governing left-wing SYRIZA trailing its main rivals by a significant margin.

He told state-run ERT television: “This is a big win for New Democracy. People believed in their program despite it being vague.”

Tsakalotos says supporters of SYRIZA and the government led by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras “should be proud of our achievements.” [AP]

