NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Greek PM calls Mitsotakis to congratulate him

TAGS: Politics, Elections

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis to congratulate him on his victory in general elections on Sunday, an official of Mitsotakis party said.

The handover would take place on Monday, after Mitsotakis’ swearing in as new Prime Minister, the official said. [Reuters]

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 