MONDAY

President Prokopis Pavlopoulos to grant Prime Minister-elect Kyriakos Mitsotakis the mandate to form the next government.

Summer sales begin, running through August 31.

Eurozone finance ministers convene in Brussels for a Eurogroup meeting where Greece will be on the agenda.

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic to address the annual international Symi Symposium, at Milatos on Crete.

The Athens Institute for Education and Research (ATINER) hosts its 17th annual international conferences on Finance and Accounting, its 12th conference on Languages & Linguistics, its 9th conference on Architecture and its 3rd international symposium on “Higher Education in a Global World.” To Thursday, at the Titania Hotel (52 Panepistimiou, Athens). (Info: www.atiner.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its provisional May data on commercial transactions.

Listed Loulis Mills and Viokarpet are holding their annual general meetings.

TUESDAY

The new cabinet set to be sworn in at the Presidential Mansion.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its June statistics on motor vehicle circulation licenses.

Athens-listed firms Kri-Kri and Centric Multimedia hold their annual general meetings of shareholders.

WEDNESDAY

The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) will auction 13-week treasury bills to the value of 625 million euros.

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) holds a press conference to present the second issue of its report about The Greek Economy in 2019. At 1 p.m., at 11 Tsami Karatasou, Athens.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its May data on industrial production and the June readings of its consumer price index.

ATHEX-listed group Athens Medical holds its annual general meeting.

THURSDAY

The General Secretariat for Research and Technology organizes an informative event on the opportunities for funding through the European Innovation Council (EIC) of the European Union’s Horizon 2020 program. At the National Center for Scientific Research - Demokritos (10 Neapoleos, Aghia Paraskevi, Athens), from 11.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. (Info: www.gsrt.gr)

The Sales in Action 2019 conference is held at the OTEAcademy amphitheater (Pelika & Spartis, Maroussi, Athens) from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. (Info: www.salesinaction.gr)

The Smile Of The Child charity holds a press conference presenting its achievements in the first half of the year, at Terma Vitsiou, Melissia, Athens.

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry begins a three-day business mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina. To Saturday.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) publishes the April results of its labor force survey.

Listed corporations Ellaktor and REDS hold their annual general meetings of shareholders.

FRIDAY

Cezar Ritz Colleges Switzerland organizes a three-day workshop on “Tomorrow’s Hospitality Leaders Summer Camp,” addressed to young people aged 16 to 18 years old, at the Athens Marriott Hotel (385 Syngrou, Palaio Faliro). To Sunday. (Info: swisseducation.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its April figures on building activity and the May readings of its input and output indexes in agricultural and livestock production, and its import price index in industry.

Athens-listed companies Euroconsultants, Pairis Plastics, Karamolegos, Elinoil and Nafpaktos Textiles hold their annual general meetings.

SUNDAY

Retail stores will be open across Greece as on the first Sunday of every sales window. Most supermarkets and large retailers will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.