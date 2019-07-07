Tsipras vows to ‘transform’ SYRIZA in wake of defeat

Outgoing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras put a brave face on SYRIZA’s election loss in Sunday’s snap election saying that the outcome was “not tantamount to a strategic defeat.”

Speaking at Zappeio Hall, Tsipras said he respected the will of the Greek people who voted New Democracy to power.

“Today, with our head held high we accept the people’s verdict. To bring Greece to where it is today we had to take difficult decisions [with] a heavy political cost,” Tsipras said.

Tsipras took responsibility for SYRIZA’s defeat and vowed to “transform” it into a “big progressive democratic party.”

