Mitsotakis vows to represent all Greeks

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis vowed during his victory speech on Sunday night to “work hard to represent all Greeks.”

“We are too few to stay divided,” he said.

He added that “society delivered a clear message in favor of growth, job-creation and security” and that “transparency and meritocracy will return to Greece, and our country’s voice in Europe will be strengthened.”

He emphasized that parliament will work during the summer and that his party does not desire a grace period.

Mitsotakis will be sworn in on Monday while his cabinet will also be announced.

