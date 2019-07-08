The outcome is clear; not just because there is a clear difference between the first and second party, but mainly because New Democracy will be able to form a majority government and see through its term. Its absolute majority also sends a message beyond Greece’s borders that the country can return to stability.

It is important that the prime minister-elect was able to clinch this victory without having to indulge in an excess of promises, as is the fact that in his first speech as winner, he sought to address the wounds of the crisis.

The path ahead is not smooth. Nevertheless, three successive electoral contests have shaped the conditions so that July 8 can mark the beginning of a new historical cycle.