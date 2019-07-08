Power cuts in central Athens
Online
Stores, businesses and houses around the Greek capital’s main Syntagma square and Athens’ Cathedral were left without electricity on Monday morning due to a breakdown at a public power utility’s (PPC) substation.
Stores, businesses and houses around the Greek capital’s main Syntagma square and Athens’ Cathedral were left without electricity on Monday morning due to a breakdown at a public power utility’s (PPC) substation.
Greece’s power distribution agency DEDDIE said it was working to restore electricity which is expected at about 11:30 a.m.