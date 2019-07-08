A second Turkish drillship arrived on Monday off the coast of Cyprus, just south of the Karpasia (Kaspas) peninsula.



Just before midnight, Turkey issued NAVTEX 765/19, according to which Yavuz will drill until September 30 with the help of three supporting vessels, "VOS PRIME," "VOS PRINCE" and "POSH SINCERE."



The Yavuz joins Fatih, another Turkish drillship, stationed off the west coast of the island in search for natural gas.

Turkish press reported that Turkish army drones are surveying the area around Yavuz.



The Cypriot government has protested to the UN over the violations of its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) under international law and has issued international arrest warrants for personnel on board the Turkish Petroleum Company owned platforms.



Last month, European Union leaders warned Turkey to end its gas drilling in disputed waters or face action from the bloc.



Turkey, which does not recognize Cyprus, claims that Cyprus has no EZZ and that the marine area around the island falls into Turkish jurisdiction.