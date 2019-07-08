Two Britons dead, one seriously injured in Cretan road accident
Two British nationals died and one was seriously injured in northern Crete early Monday morning when the rented jeep they were in crashed into a parked motorcycle and ended up in a nearby field.
The accident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. at the seaside road of Malia, in the direction of the village of Stalida.
Speaking to state-run news agency ANA-MPA, the head of EKAV’s ambulance service in Crete, Giannis Zafiriou, said a male and a female passenger died instantly while a third woman was transferred to PAGNI hospital’s intensive care unit.
A fourth passenger was not injured and was taken to the Hersonissos' police station to provide an account of the incident.