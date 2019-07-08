Anarchist group claims responsibility for stolen ballot box

An unknown anarchist group calling themselves Ballot-seeking Arsonists claimed responsibility on Monday for the stealing and burning of a ballot box in the central Athenian district of Exarcheia during Sunday’s general elections.



Riot police officers were dispatched at the 33rd polling station on Sunday after anarchists grabbed a ballot box. The perpetrators used a sledgehammer to threaten electoral clerks and threw tear gas.

“This action is our warm welcome to Kyriakos Mitsotakis and New Democracy, who have promised to finish with us. We are waiting for you,” the group said in a post on an anti-establishment website.

“A few second later, we delivered the content of the ballot box to the only fate it deserves: the fire.”

Interior Minister Antonis Roupakiotis said Sunday that repeat elections will be held next weekend at the same polling station.