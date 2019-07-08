Mitsotakis sworn in as prime minister

New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis was sworn in as Greece’s new prime minister Monday, a day after his sweeping win over SYRIZA’s Alexis Tsipras.



Mitsotakis was accompanied by his family at the ceremony which was conducted by Archbishop of Athens Ieronymos at the Presidential Mansion.

At 2:30 p.m., the prime minister will go to Maximos Mansion for the ceremonial handover ceremony with Alexis Tsipras.

Later in the day Mitsotakis will announce the members of his cabinet in which he is expected to include known party officials but also people who are not lawmakers.