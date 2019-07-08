Tsipras hands over power to Mitsotakis

Outgoing premier Alexis Tsipras on Monday handed over power to his successor Kyriakos Mitsotakis who swept to a landslide victory in snap elections with a pledge to boost investments, cut taxes and create jobs.



Mitsotakis, who will likely face an uphill battle squaring his promises with fiscal targets agreed with lenders, was sworn in as the country’s new premier earlier on Monday.

Speaking earlier outside the presidential Mansion where he was sworn-in, Mitsotakis told journalists the Greek people gave him a “strong mandate to change Greece,” adding that “hard work begins today.”

“I have no doubt we will rise to the occasion,” he added.

Stelios Petsas, previously the director of Mitsotakis' office who took over as government spokesman, will announce the members of New Democracy's cabinet at 7 p.m., which he is expected to include established party officials but also people outside ND.

[Reuters, Kathimerini]