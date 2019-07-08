Primer Music Festival | Athens | July 10

DJ Snake, who broke into the pop music scene in the early 2010s, headlines this year’s Primer Music Festival, taking place at the Plateia Nerou (Water Square) stage on Athens' southern coast. DJ Snake first became a sensation with his 2015 hit “Turn Down for What” with Lil' Jon. Since then, he has been recognized as a foremost French DJ, performing on countless stages across the world. The dance music bash will also feature Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin, club music performer Salvatore Ganacci, Australian musician Will Sparks and DJ duo Dubvision. Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10. General admission costs 30 euros from Public stores and online at www.viva.gr. For details, visit primermusicfestival.com.

Plateia Nerou, Palaio Faliro, Poseidonos Avenue