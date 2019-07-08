Louis C.K. | Athens | July 13 & 14

Adding Athens to his comeback lineup, Emmy and Peabody Award-winning comedian Louis C.K. will perform in the capital for three shows at two venues. Following a series of unannounced, untaped performances across the United States, Louis C.K.’s stand-up set will be a surprise. The first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden, Louis C.K. experienced mass popularity for more than a decade. In August 2017, however, the comic came under intense scrutiny for sexual misconduct. Though he said he would take a break from comedy after admitting to the allegations, he quickly returned to the scene. His return to comedy has been controversial, with his routines touching on topics like Auschwitz and the 2018 Parkland shooting, inciting a contentious debate in the stand-up community. He has now taken to the international stage to reinvent his tarnished image, though the road to public recovery has not been smooth. Though tickets for his Athens shows at the Piraeus 117 Academy on Saturday at 7.30 p.m. and at the Iera Odos venue on Sunday at 7.30 and 10 p.m. are sold out, there may be last-minute cancellations. Check with Viva ticket services on tel 11876 or call the venues themselves.



Piraeus 117 Academy, 117 Pireos, Kerameikos, tel 210.362.6540;

Iera Odos, 18-20 Iera Odos, Kerameikos, tel 210.342.8272