The Palace at 4 a.m. | Myconos | To October 31

The Ephorate of Antiquities for the Cycladic Islands and the NEON cultural organization present “The Palace at 4 a.m.,” an exhibition of works by 13 artists from different parts, inspired by Delos, one of the ancient world’s most cosmopolitan and sacred locations, and the collection of the Myconos Archaeological Museum. Drawing ideas from funerary steles, vessels, building fragments and statues, the artists explore the things that connect people beyond national, religious and social boundaries. The show is curated by by Iwona Blazwick, director of London's Whitechapel Gallery, and NEON Director Elina Kountour. NEON Opening hours are Monday, Wednesday & Sunday 8.30 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Archaeological Museum, Hora,

tel 2289.022.325, www.neon.org.gr