Romeo & Juliet | Athens | July 9

The Village Cinemas multiplex in Faliro is screening the UK Royal Opera House's classic production of Sergei Prokofiev's “Romeo and Juliet,” choreographed by Sir Kenneth MacMillan. His take on the tale of the star-crossed lovers premiered at Covent Garden in 1965 and was an immediate success. The title roles were danced by Rudolf Nureyev and Margot Fonteyn, although the ballet had been created on Christopher Gable and Lynn Seymour. It has been performed by The Royal Ballet more than 400 times since, as well as touring the world. The Athens screening starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 euros.



Village Cinemas, 1 Poseidonos & 3 Moraitini,

Palaio Faliro, tel 210.948.5200