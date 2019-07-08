Mitsotakis appoints his cabinet

New center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appointed his cabinet on Monday afternoon, entrusting most of the key posts to trusted aides.

Panagiotis Pikrammenos, formerly the president of the Council of State who briefly served as caretaker prime minister at the peak of Greece’s economic crisis in 2012, was appointed deputy prime minister.

Prominent New Democracy lawmaker Nikos Dendias was given the key role of foreign minister while Christos Staikouras was appointed finance minister.

Nikos Panagiotopoulos got the role of defence minister, Adonis Georgiadis is to undertake the development and investments portfolio while Vassilis Kikilias is to be health minister.

Michalis Chrysochoidis, who served as civil protection minister in Lucas Papademos’ caretaker government in 2012 and public order minister with PASOK in 1999-2004, was re-appointed public order minister.

Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos is to lead the Interior Ministry while Costis Hatzidakis is to be Energy Minister.

There are only two female ministers: Niki Kerameus as Education MInister and Lina Mendoni as Culture Minister.

The cabinet composition was announcd by the new government spokesman Stelios Petsas.

The new cabinet is to be sworn in at on Tuesday and have its first session at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.