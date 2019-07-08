NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
North Macedonia PM congratulates Mitsotakis on election win

North Macedonia

North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has congratulated New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his election victory.

“Congratulations for the election victory to the new PM of Greece,” Zaev said in a tweet Monday. “I wish prosperity to Greece and to the Greek people. We hope to continue the cooperation between North Macedonia and Greece,” he said.

New Democracy stridently opposed the deal recognizing the ex-Yugoslav Republic as North Macedonia.

