Code of conductCOMMENT
Online
The picture of the outgoing prime minister handing over to his successor was encouraging for all citizens, no matter who they voted for on Sunday.
It was a picture that signaled a return to normalcy for Greece’s public life. It symbolized the end of a period that, in its worst moments, was reminiscent of a bloodless civil war. It symbolized the institutional continuity of a mature democracy. A prerequisite for this democratic maturity is adherence not just to formal rules but, equally important, to an unwritten rule of conduct.
It is comforting that for the first time after a long period, the country’s political powers showed, even momentarily, that they are bound by this rule.