A new program by the Manpower Organization (OAED) to promote self-employment will be launched on Wednesday, aiming to subsidize up to 10,000 jobless people aged between 18 and 66 years, including people with debts to the Single Social Security Fund (EFKA).

The key condition for participation is for applicants to have been registered with OAED up to the date when their new professional activity was declared at their tax office.

The size of the subsidy, which will be paid in three installments, ranges between 8,000 and 12,000 euros.