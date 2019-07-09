Avramopoulos calls for ‘provisional agreements’ between EU states on rescued migrants

The EU’s Migration and Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos has called for “provisional agreements” between the bloc’s member states on dealing with migrants rescued at sea until reform of Dublin regulations has been completed.



“The challenges of migration cannot only be the responsibility of Italy and Malta simply because these states are located on the Mediterranean,” Avramopoulos told Die Welt newspaper.



Several vessels carrying migrants have been banned from docking in Italy in the past couple of weeks. Rome’s migration policy has led to clashes between NGOs and Italian authorities over rules that prevent access to their boats.