Missing US scientist found dead in Crete

Authorities have confirmed that an American scientist, missing since last week, has been found dead in Crete.

Reports Tuesday said a body was found inside a cave near the settlement of Xamoudochori, in Hania, about 10 kilometers from the place where Suzanne Eaton was last seen last Tuesday.

Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute at Dresden University, Germany, had been attending the Orthodox Academy in Hania.

Eaton was the mother of two sons and the wife of British scientist Tony Hyman.

